All New Town markets to remain shut on weekends

Kolkata: All the markets in New Town run by the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays as the buildings will be sanitised on these two days.



There are 10 markets run by NKDA and three street markets situated near Sukhobrishti housing complex, Lohapul and 18 Tola Bari which will remain closed for these two days.

Debashis Sen, chairman of NKDA, said the crowd concentration at the markets is

highest on Saturdays and Sundays and they will remain shut as the buildings will be sanitised. Though there are no containment zones in New Town but the NKDA authorities decided on sanitising the market buildings as a precautionary measure. The NKDA has been following strict lockdown norms and it was decided that nothing will be sold to those who would not wear marks. The customers are given sanitisers. Circles have been made in front of the shops as well.