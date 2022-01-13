All must wear masks: KMC writes to traders' body

KOLKATA: To curb spread of Covid in markets maintained by KMC, the civic body's Market department has written to the secretary of All Traders' Associations of KMC markets to ensure that all traders must compulsorily wear masks and desist from serving any customer, who does not wear masks. The civic body has made it clear that non-compliance in respect to Covid health protocol may also lead to temporary closure of such shops or any other penal action as per law.



The senior superintendent (market) has directed superintendents and security personnel of KMC to be vigilant when it comes to enforcement of protocol, like physical distancing, wearing of masks and sanitisation to the best possible extent. There are 49 markets in the city, which are maintained by the KMC.

The market department, along with Kolkata Police, is regulating the entry of buyers in the markets to ensure that there is not too much gathering at a time. Announcement through microphone is constantly being made regarding adherence to Covid protocol in the markets.

Though markets under the other civic bodies across the state are being kept closed on certain days to curb Covid spread, no such decision has been taken on the part of KMC. "We have a mechanism to avoid gathering inside markets. But, we are keeping a close watch on the situation," a senior official of KMC's Market department said.