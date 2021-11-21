All Medical Colleges and Hosps asked to remove encroachments by hawkers

kolkata: The State Health department has asked all the government-run hospitals and medical colleges in the state to remove encroachments by hawkers inside their premises, if there is any, within November 25.



An order has already been issued from Swasthya Bhawan to all the Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMoHs) in the districts and also to the principals and superintendents of medical colleges across the state.

The authorities have been directed to strictly comply the order.

Patients and their family members often face difficulties due to encroachments by hawkers inside the hospital premises.

Such incidents were reported from various hospitals in the past as well.

All the medical college authorities and the district hospitals will have to submit a report to the health department in this regard within stipulated time.

In various places, stalls have been set up inside the hospital premises.

Due to encroachments, sometimes it becomes difficult for the hospital employees to handle patients.