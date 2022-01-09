All markets under Siliguri civic body to remain shut once a week

Darjeeling: With Covid-19 cases shooting up, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has enforced a restriction of closure of all markets under its jurisdiction to close once a week.



A meeting between SMC Commissioner and different business organizations resolved that markets will be closed once a week. The market committees were asked to furnish the day they would close down the market.

A deadline has been issued to furnish this information to the Market Superintendent by 3pm on January 10.

Champasari SJDA market, Subashpally Bazar, Rathkhola Bazar will remain closed on Mondays. Jalpaimore, Town Station Cloth market, NJP Gate Bazar, Tikiapara Bazar and fruits, vegetables and retail shops of Mahabirsthan bazaar will remain closed on Tuesdays.

Haiderpara, Ghogomali, NJP station market, Champasari More bazar along with fish and meat market of Bidhan market will remain closed on Thursday. Hawkers corner, Gouri Shanker market, Hill Cart Road, Alupatti, Seth Srilal market, Mahabirsthan main road, North Bengal Motor Dealer's Association, Hardware Merchants, Bidhan Market and Bidhan Road Byabsayee Samity will remain closed on Sundays.

All the markets have been asked to display the sign "No Mask No Entry" prominently. In the last 24 hours 665 swab samples were tested in VRD Lab at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital out of which 72 were marked positive.

On Saturday the number of fresh cases in the Darjeeling district including the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area stood at 263.

This included 101 cases in the SMC area; 10 in Darjeeling Municipality area; 2 in Sukna; 12 in Kurseong Municipality area; 2 in Bijanbari; 3 Sukhiapokhari; 4 Tukdah; 3 Kharibari; 84 in Matigara; 34 in Naxalbari and 8 in Phansidewa.