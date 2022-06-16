All Indian Civil Services Examination toppers from Bengal felicitated
KOLKATA: Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre felicitated those, who have cracked the All Indian Civil Services Examination from Bengal at a function on Tuesday.
The function was held at Netaji Subhas Administrative Training Institute, Salt Lake. HK Diwedi, Chief Secretary, Alapan Bandyopadhyay , Chief Advisor to the Chief Minsiter, Surajit Kar Purkayastha, chairman of the centre and Manish Jain, Principal Secretary Education department were present at the function. Ankita Agarwal, who ranked second in IAS examination 2021, Subham Shukla (rank 43), Abhijit Roy (rank 50), Indrashis Dutta (rank 94), Mayuri Mukherjee (rank 149) and Diya Goldar (rank 612) were felicitated.
Bandyopadhyay, who had become an IAS officer 35 years ago, said how his teachers had scolded him for not joining teaching and pursuing research.
He maintained that over the years changes had taken places and sensitive, intelligent and efficient officers could serve the people in a better way. Chief Secretary Diwedi said when he had joined the service there were many cadres from Bengal.
He said Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre had signed MoU with two renowned Delhi-based coaching centres.
