Kolkata: A post on the social media by the all India general secretary of Matua Mahasangha, Sukhendranath Gayen who had an association with the BJP has triggered speculations among the political spectrums.



In a Facebook post, Gayen said that All India Matua Mahasangha will not support any political party. In another post he mentioned that 'Matua community is being deprived. Be ready for the future, Matuas can also disappoint and deprive'. There are speculations that Gayen might have referred to the withdrawal of support to the BJP.

The move is significant at a time when five BJP MLAs have already left whatsapp group over dissatisfaction over the procedure of selecting the new day presidents. It was alleged that many MLAs have been unhappy with this selection.