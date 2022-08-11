All households in Diamond Harbour will get tap water connection by 2024: Abhishek

kolkata: Assuring that all households under the Diamond Harbour Parliamentary constituency would get clean tap water connections within the next two years, Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP of the area said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' was a big hoax and it is Mamata Banerjee who truly believes in the mantra of serving people.



Banerjee said: "The Prime Minister's statement 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is a big hoax."

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of a Rs 564 crore arsenic-free drinking water project in his constituency on Monday afternoon. The project will benefit vast areas under Budge Budge 1, Budge Budge 2 and Bishnupur 2 blocks. Banerjee said: "If there is anyone who truly implements Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, it is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who does not make any difference about the beneficiaries while implementing pro-people projects." He added: "BJP is not releasing funds for Bengal as it had suffered a landslide defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections here."

Banerjee also assured that all the households under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat will get piped water before 2024. He urged the police to take action against anyone who may intervene in the execution of the project. Banerjee said he would come every "three months to oversee the progress of the project". The project will be carried out by the state Public Health Engineering department.

He said: "The blocks which have not been covered by Falta—Mathurapur Water Supply scheme, will be benefited from the Dogaria PHE Water Project."

Banerjee challenged the BJP MPs in Lok Sabha to show their report cards on the work they have taken up in their constituencies. "The BJP MPs talk big but they do not work. I can produce a report card to show what work has been taken up in the constituency along with the money spent for the projects," he remarked. Banerjee urged people not to waste water. He said stern action will be taken against those who will break the pipeline. "The project will meet a long-standing demand of the people and we are not going to tolerate any attempt to defer the project," he cautioned.