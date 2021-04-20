'All govt schools to stay shut from today'

Kolkata: The state Education Department announced on Monday that all the state government-run schools will remain closed from Tuesday until further notice due to the steep rise in COVID-19 cases.



"The summer vacations in the schools will commence from Tuesday and all schools will remain closed until further orders. The decision has been taken considering the current Covid situation, which is showing an upward trend. I have held talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state Chief Secretary, as well as the Education Secretary in this regard," outgoing state Education minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Students of class IX, X, XI and XII have been attending classes in batches in the physical mode and classes were being held following Covid health protocols. Students from Class I to VIII, however, were attending classes in virtual mode.

Regarding the Board examinations which were scheduled to be held in June, Chatterjee said the department is holding talks with the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education. "There is still reasonable time left until June. Decisions will be taken at the right time," he added.

Schools affiliated with the CBSE Board in the city have already curbed physical attendance due to the rise in Covid cases. "We have already shifted to online classes for students of class IX, X and XI because of the rise in Covid cases.

Presently, only students of Class XII are attending schools for practical and oral classes. We will communicate the decision of the state government to the Board and soon take a stand regarding classes for the students of class XII," Krishna Damani, spokesperson of South Point School said.

"Students of class IX, X, XI and XII have been attending classes on alternate days since February 12. For class XII, the requirement for practical classes has been over by the third week of March and since then we have stopped physical classes. We had stopped physical attendance for the other three classes from April 5 with the Election Commission taking up our school buses for poll purposes," said a spokesperson of DPS Ruby Park.

"We have already reverted to online classes for all students amid the Covid situation. We are abiding by the guidelines of the Council for Examination," Supriyo Dhar, secretary of La Martiniere Schools, affiliated to the ICSE Council, said.