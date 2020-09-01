All govt offices will remain shut today

Kolkata: All state government offices will remain closed today and the National Flag will fly at half mast atop all government buildings in the state to pay respect to the former President Pranab Mukherjee who died at the Army Hospital in Delhi.



While September 1 remains Police Day, the observance and related programmes of the same will be held on September 8.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay, the state Home Secretary, said: "The state government offices will remain closed tomorrow and if the funeral takes place on another day, then offices will remain closed on that day too."

The state Home department has also tweeted in this connection stating that "As a mark of respect to the departed soul of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, a glorious son of Bengal, the government of West Bengal is keeping all government and government aided offices and institutions closed tomorrow- 1st September." It has further stated: "If the funeral takes place on another day, then that day too shall be observed with similar solemn respect. While September 1 remains Police Day, the observance will be on September 8."

A programme was scheduled to be held at Nabanna Sabhaghar and all police headquarters including at districts mainly to felicitate Covid warriors. The programme has

now been deferred to September 8.