All flights from Bagdogra cancelled due to poor weather conditions

Darjeeling: All flights were cancelled at the Bagdogra Airport on Tuesday owing to near zero visibility.



"This is for the first time in years that not a single flight landed nor did any flights take off owing to bad weather. Visibility was almost zero. 21 flights got cancelled," stated Subramanium P, Director, Bagdogra Airport. The flights were from and going to Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Guwahati.

Incidentally Bagdogra Airport is the busiest and the most important airport of this region connecting North Bengal with other parts of the

country.

Anxious passengers were seen waiting at the Airport for flight updates throughout the day. "I along with a patient were scheduled to board a flight to Bangalore today.

Flights are all cancelled owing to bad weather," stated

Debasish Bhattacharjee from Cooch Behar.

Similar weather conditions are expected to continue for

the next 48 hours owing to

western disturbances stated the Met office.