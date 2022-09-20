All computerised reservation offices in Kolkata, Howrah to operate in 1 shift

KOLKATA: The Eastern Railway on Monday announced that all computerised reservation offices in Kolkata and Howrah area will be operating in only one shift from 8 am to 2 pm during the ensuing festive season. The ER will be operating one shift from October 3 to October 5 as well as October 24 and October 25. They usually operate in two shifts. However, the current booking counters at Howrah, Sealdah and Kolkata will function as usual for Durga Puja, Kali Puja and Diwali.



Meanwhile, the South Eastern Railway on Monday appointed Aditya Kumar Chaudhary as the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO). Prior to this, Chaudhary was Senior Divisional Operations Manager at Ranchi. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) Officer of 2011 batch. He completed his Bachelors in Technology from IIT Roorkee in Civil Engineering and has a vast experience in train operations and commercial aspects of railways. He has also worked in positions like Senior Divisional Commercial Manager at Kharagpur and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager at Adra, amongst others.