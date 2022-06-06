'All buses will run either by battery or CNG by 2030'

kolkata: Firhad Hakim, state Transport minister, on Sunday said all public and private buses will run either by battery or CNG by 2030 to reduce environmental pollution. He was addressing a meeting organised by Environment Governed Integrated Organization at Kolkata Press Club on Sunday to celebrate World Environment Day.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Greetings to all on the World Environment Day! Save the environment: environment gives green life. Green saves: save green, save life."

Hakim urged people to use e-vehicles and said the state government has waived registration fee and road tax for two years to encourage their usage .

He said setting up of green industry should be encouraged. He urged people not to throw plastic on road as it clogs underground sewer line which finally leads to waterlogging. "It is most unfortunate that some people throw plastic on road instead of putting them in waste bins," he said adding, "a people's movement is required to create awareness on environment."

New Tow Kolkata Development Authority planted saplings along Green Verge III. A cycle rally was held in the morning. New Town is the only township in Bengal that has 17km graded cycle track. The cycle sharing scheme has become immensely popular, where people can hire a cycle, go to the place he or she wants to and leave the cycle at the cycle docking stations after paying the requisite charges. Every cycle is fitted with GPS. NKDA encourages people to take up cycling as it is environment friendly and increases body fitness.

When asked whether graded cycling path is possible in Kolkata, Hakim said as the road space is only 7 per cent in Kolkata experts have told him that if graded cycle paths are made, traffic congestion will be more. St. Xavier's University Kolkata Alumni Association celebrated World Environment Day at St Xavier's University, Kolkata campus on Friday. Father John Felix Raj, vice-chancellor, St Xavier's University said the university campus is going to become plastic-free shortly.