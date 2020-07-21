All banks to work five days a week

Kolkata: In the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases, all banks in the state to remain open only on five days a week from Monday to Friday till the second week of August.



All branches of banks will remain closed on all Saturdays till the second week of August apart from the usual holiday on Sunday.

Moreover, the banks have been advised to restrict

timing of business hours for customer service from 10 am to 2 pm.

The state government has announced its decision on Monday following a request from banks to reduce the business hours

that was considered to be needed to stem the hike in COVID-19 cases.

The state Finance department has issued a notification in this regard stating that "all Saturdays shall be declared as public holiday under the Negotiable Instrument Act,

1881 in respect to all bank branches working in the state, in addition to the existing holidays on second and fourth Saturdays" of every month. The State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) is also advised to restrict the number of employees on duty and to ensure strict implementation of physical distancing norms in the banks.