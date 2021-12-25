All applications to be disposed of by Feb 28

Kolkata: The state government has roped in 23 senior IAS officers as Observers for better coordination between all stakeholders for the smooth running of Duare Sarkar camps and February 28 has been fixed as the deadline to dispose of all applications that will be received through the biggest outreach drive.



The second round of the flagship outreach programme of the Mamata Banerjee government, which is aimed to provide crucial public services at the doorstep of common people, in 2021-22 financial year will be held from January 2 to 10 and January 20 to 30. Camps will not be held on the other two days of the month, that is on January 23 (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday) and 26 (Republic Day).

According to Nabanna sources, the top brass of the state government has finalised that all applications that would be received through the Duare Sarkar camps have to be disposed of by February 28. "The objective is very clear. All officers have to ensure that the timeline is achieved and beneficiaries do not face any inconvenience," said a state government officer.

At the same time, as many as 23 senior IAS officers have been appointed as Observers for different districts and areas for better coordination to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience at the camps.

As many as 24 state-run schemes of 16 departments will be made available through the Duare Sarkar camps. Last time, it was 18. The six new schemes that have been added to the list are Matsyajibi Credit Card, Artisan Credit Card, Weaver Credit Card, Kisan Credit Card (Animal Resource Development), Kisan Credit Card (Agriculture) and Self-Help Group Credit Linkage.

Till date, more than 79,000 camps have been scheduled at 37,732 unique locations in both rural and urban areas. It needs a mention that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed to organise the camps in open spaces as much as possible due to the Covid pandemic. Directions have been given to strictly follow the pandemic protocols.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi has reviewed the situation with District Magistrates, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police in a video conference in regards to the same.

The Home Secretary, Director General of Police and other senior officers, including ADG (Law and Order), were also present in the review meeting.