Alipurduar: Waiting sheds painted to highlight state's welfare schemes

kolkata: Alipurduar district administration has taken up a unique way of beautification of the old and dilapidated passenger waiting sheds by painting them with various social security schemes taken up by the Mamata Banerjee government .



"The beautification of the passenger waiting sheds has already been carried out in Madarihat-Birpara block in Alipurduar district," Surendra Kumar Meena, district magistrate Alipurduar said.

Schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Rupashree etc have been painted on such waiting sheds.

Each of these passenger waiting shed will display details of one such scheme thereby facilitating wide publicity of the government scheme.

The passenger waiting sheds have been named after the scheme displayed through the facility.

"This is very good scheme to make these sheds usable and aware the general public about the government schemes for their own benefit and awareness," Meena added.