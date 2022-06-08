Alipurduar: Mamata stops address mid-way to aid ailing 10-year-old

Darjeeling: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee stopped her ongoing address for taking care of a 10-year-old girl child who had fainted in the stifling heat at the Alipurduar Parade Ground.



She asked doctors to treat the child who was brought to the stage as per the orders of Banerjee.

10-year-old Muskan Parveen of Birpara had coaxed her mother to allow her to attend the TMC workers' meet at the Alipurduar Parade Ground as she wanted to catch a glimpse of Banerjee. Parveen had fallen sick due to the extreme heat conditions. Banerjee noticed the sick child from the stage and immediately stopped her address. She then asked her security personnel to carry the sick child to the stage.

Banerjee then splashed water on the face of the 10-year-old and asked if any doctor was available to help her. Dr. Pradip Kumar Barma, the MLA from Jalpaiguri who is a medical practitioner by profession and was present on the stage, came to the girl's aid. The child slowly recovered and regained consciousness after which Banerjee departed. "I am really happy that we have a compassionate leader as our Chief Minister. She took all the trouble to ensure that my child got cured and even stopped her address," said Arpina Bibi, mother of the 10-year-old. Banerjee who is on a tour of Alipurduar addressed a workers' meeting at the Parade ground on Tuesday. "Before our Government came to power, the leaders at the helm of affairs were not even bothered about North Bengal. They used to come, visit Holong (Bungalow amid Jaldpara National Park), enjoy local fish Bouruli and return,'' scorned Banerjee. She stated that her Government had done everything for the upliftment of the region. "We have even made the Uttarkanya- mini secretariat so that people don't have to visit South Bengal for administrative work, spending time and money. We have built numerous universities, colleges, hospitals and roads for all round development. We have launched numerous welfare schemes for the benefit of one and all," stated Banerjee.

She, however, lamented that despite all the sincere efforts, the people of the Alipurduar district did not vote for the TMC. "I don't mind. It is your right. But I feel sad that you all get carried away by lies and vote for BJP. What have they done? They did not even open up closed tea gardens that they had promised before elections," stated Banerjee. "Do consider us. If we are not in power all development will come to a halt and so will the social welfare schemes. I return with the hope that the people of Alipurduar will consider us," stated Banerjee.