Alipurduar dist to get 100-bedded ESI hosp
kolkata: The state Labour department has decided to set up a 100 bed ESI hospital at Birpara in Alipurduar district. This will be the second hospital in North Bengal with the only such facility being located at Siliguri.
"We will officially write to the state government for allotting 5 acre land so that the ESI hospital can be set up. Considering the presence of so many tea garden workers, the ESI hospital will be of great help, "a senior official of the Labour department said.
A meeting was chaired in this regard at New Secreteriat building on Monday by minister Becharam Manna in presence of Principal Secretary Barun Kumar Ray and other senior officials.
