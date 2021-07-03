Alipurduar: Dist admin helps 3 migrants to return home

KOLKATA: The Alipurduar district administration helped three migrant labourers — who were stuck in Bhutan due to lockdown — to return to their respective residences in Birpara after 18 months.



Nur Jamal Hoque, Raju Hoque, and Ali Hosein — residents of Madarihat-Birpara block had gone to Bhutan to work in a private company last year in January 2020. They were facing a lot of hardships amid lockdown in the neighbouring country.

The trio had uploaded a video narrating their plight on social media in April this year, which came to the notice of the Alipurduar district administration. "We took up the matter with the Royal Government of Bhutan & CGI (Consulate General of India) Phuentsoling and took all necessary action to facilitate their return to the state. With all formalities getting done, the three have ultimately returned to their homes," Surendra Kumar Meena, District Magistrate, Alipurduar said. The three were welcomed at the Bhutan-Bengal border by senior officials of the district administration and arrangements were made for their safe return.

"We have a good relationship with our neighbouring country Bhutan considering the fact that there is regular trade activity with it. This naturally contributed to their safe return," a senior official of the district administration said.