Alipore Zoo to hold its annual fest from Nov 14

kolkata: First time after Covid-19 induced curbs, the Alipore Zoological Garden will be organising its annual zoo festival starting from November 14, which is also celebrated as Children's Day to November 18.



To commemorate the day, the zoo will be decorated with posters educating the visiting crowd about the animals and ways to develop closer relationships with them. They will be organising various events for the children to participate in and win prizes.

On the first day of the five-day celebration, a drawing competition will be organised between 10:30 am and 12 pm. For this, students between classes five and seven will be participating and churning out paintings on the theme, 'Wild Animals.' While students studying in classes between eight to ten will be given the topic 'Wild Animals in Their Respective Habitats' to draw.

Taking the theme of the competition a notch up, the theme on conservation of endangered animals will be given to the students of class eleven and twelve. The best painting will get the chance of winning Rs 5,000, the second prize will win Rs 3,000 and the third prize will win Rs 2,000.

Apart from drawing competitions, there will also be a short drama competition between 11 am and 1 pm for students studying in classes three to five and from 1:30 pm for students of class six to eight. This competition will also have a prize money, the winner will get Rs 5,000. On November 16, the zoo will organise a quiz competition starting from 10 am, where students of class eight to twelve along with college students will be allowed to participate. The winning prize will be Rs 5,000. There will also be a writing competition on November 17 and on the last day of the festival, November 18, the zoo will hold a poster making competition.