Alipore Zoo celebrates wildlife week

kolkata: Alipore Zoo is celebrating wildlife week with students this year.



"We are conducting online competitions and webinars on nature and wildlife for school and college students as part

of the Wildlife Week from October 2 to 8," said Asis Kumar Samanta, director of Alipore Zoo. He reiterated that the Zoo authority had arranged a Bird and Butterfly Watching session for students at the zoo premises at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Over 25 school children participated in the Bird and Butterfly Watching session.

All the zoos across the state including Alipore Zoological Gardens were thrown open up for visitors from on September 15.