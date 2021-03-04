Alipore suicide: Detective dept takes over probe

KOLKATA: The Detective Department of Kolkata Police has taken over the investigation into the alleged suicide case of 25-year-old woman, Rashika Jain Agarwal.



Mystery shroud over her death. She allegedly comitted suicide by jumping from the third floor of her posh apartment in Alipore. Rashika was married to Kushal Agarwal, Director of Kushal Bharat Group, on February 9, 2020.

On Wednesday a team from Lalbazar went to the apartment in Alipore for investigation. Police claimed that in a CCTV footage of the building, Rashika was seen jumping.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Murlidhar said: "In the CCTV footage, Rashika was seen jumping down. We are investigating the case to find out that why did she commit suicide."

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased claimed that she was tortured by her husband and in-laws. "After a month of their marriage, Rashika informed her parents that she was being tortured by Kushal and her in-laws. She also told her parents that her husband was addicted to drugs and alcohol," sources claimed.

Sources said after being informed, Rashika's father Mahendra Kumar Jain approached Kushal's father Naresh Agarwal and requested him to solve the problems. Mahendra stated that Naresh had assured him about solving the issues, sources added.

Sources alleged the torture on Rashika, however, continued. Her brother Rishav claimed that often she used to ask him for money and send food through online food delivery platforms. On February 16, Rashika's parents were informed in the afternoon that their daughter had fallen from the balcony and died.

On the same day, Mahendra lodged a complaint at the Alipore police station against Kushal and his family members for allegedly abetting Rashika to commit suicide.

As per the autopsy report, Rashika died by falling from a certain height. Her parents alleged that since they had lodged the complaint, Kushal left his house.

Cases were registered on February 16, against Kushal and others, on charges of husband or relative of husband subjecting woman to cruelty (498A IPC), abetment of suicide (306 IPC) and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (34 IPC). Probe into the matter is underway.