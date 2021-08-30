Aliah univ: Probe starts for alleged irregularities

Kolkata: The government-constituted enquiry committee started a probe into alleged complaints and irregularities related to Aliah



University.

The four-member committee will conduct a probe related to "administrative, financial and academic matter" of the varsity and has been given a month's time to complete the inquiry. After enquiry the committee will submit its report to the government with suggestions for further action.

The committee comprises officials from the minorities, finance and audit departments.

According to university sources, the committee has sought information from all top administrative officials including the registrar and Vice-Chancellor who have been associated with "financial and administrative" matters from financial year 2014-2015.

The details of purchases of laboratory equipment, ACs and various fees like admission fees, hostel fees that has been collected from students and expenses related to appointment of teaching and non- teaching staff have

been sought.

Even the list of permanent and contractual employees, their mode of appointment and salary has been sought.

However, a university official claimed that the audit of accounts has already been completed till March 2019.

The Aliah University Teachers' Association said that somebody from the academic field who has a better knowledge of academic matters should have been the part of the enquiry

committee.

The Association has written a letter in this regard to the Minority Affairs department.