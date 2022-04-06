Aliah Univ incident: State seeks report from V-C

kolkata: The state government on Tuesday sought a report from the Aliah University vice-Chancellor (V-C) in connection with some students abusing and threatening him. The state Minority Affairs department wrote to V-C Mohammad Ali, seeking a detailed report from him in the incident.



However, there is no mention of any date during which Ali has to submit a report. According to sources, the incident took place on Friday when Ghiyasuddin Mondal along with 20-odd supporters barged into the V-C's room. A purported video of the incident showing Mondal threatening Ali with dire consequences and abusing him also went viral on Saturday. In that video, Mondal is heard threatening to kill Ali, who is seated on a chair in his office. Mondal has already been arrested by the police and has been remanded to police custody. A section of students of the university formed a human chain on Tuesday and demanded arrest of culprits.