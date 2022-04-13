Aliah Univ gets new acting V-C

kolkata: The state Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education department has appointed Sk. Abu Taher Kamruddin as the acting Vice-Chancellor of Aliah University. VC Mohammad Ali's tenure ended on Tuesday.



Kamruddin is the president of West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education.

According to sources, Ali will be returning back to the Chemistry department of Jadavpur University where he was a professor before taking charge of Aliah.

On Tuesday late afternoon, Ali handed over the charge officially to Kamruddin.

The former had recently expressed his desire not to continue further as the Vice-Chancellor after he was allegedly harassed.