Alapan Bandyopadhyay threat case: Three held

kolkata: The detective department of Kolkata Police has arrested three persons, including a doctor of a private medical college in Jadavpur for their alleged involvement in sending a death threat to former Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.



Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University (CU) Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, who happens to be the wife of Bandyopadhyay, had received the letter on October 26. The letter to the CU V-C read: "Your husband will be killed, nobody can save the life of your husband."

A case was registered at Hare Street police station. The sleuths picked up one typist identified as Bijoy Kumar Kayal (65) on Monday from Rasbehari Avenue near Bijon Setu.

During interrogation, Kayal disclosed that he had typed the subject letter under the instruction of one Dr Arindam Sen, a resident of Rammohan Roy Sarani. Sen was arrested on Monday evening from in front of his residence which was identified by the typist.

The third accused Ramesh Shaw, who happens to be the driver of Dr Sen, was then apprehended from his residence at Munsipara Lane in Maniktala.

A senior police official informed that Dr Sen, works in KPC Medical College. He had sent his driver with draft letters to the typist and got the letter finally mailed through the driver.

"He has been doing this for last two years and has written letters to several people. On October 25, he got 7 letters despatched from Sarat Bose Road post office, one of which was addressed to CU V-C where he wrote that Bandhopaday will be killed," the official said.

The three arrested persons were produced before Bankshal court on Tuesday and remanded in two days police custody. Prima facie it appears that Dr. Sen has some mental health issues.