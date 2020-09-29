Alapan Bandyopadhyay takes charge as the new Chief Secretary

Kolkata: Alapan Bandyopadhyay, the current Home Secretary will become the next Chief Secretary from October 1, according to a notification issued by the state government on Monday.



Rajiva Sinha, the present Chief Secretary will retire on September 30 and will take over as the chairman, West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) for three years.

HK Dwivedi, hitherto Additional Chief Secretary, Finance department, will become the new Home Secretary while Manoj Pant who is the Principal Secretary (Land Reforms department) will be the new Finance Secretary.

A scholar par excellence, Bandyopadhyay is a former student of Presidency College. He stood second from Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission in Madhyamik and got a first class first in Political Science in MA from Calcutta University. He joined 'Anandabazar Patrika' as a reporter in the 1980s. He has penned several books including Prasanga Gorkhaland, Amlar Mon and Ghats of Calcutta.

He functioned as the District Magistrate of Howrah and North 24-Parganas and was the Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Kanwaljit Singh, Principal Secretary, Sunderban Affairs department, will hold the additional charge of the Tribal Development department.

Prabhat Kumar, Principal Secretary, Transport department, will hold the additional charge of the Fisheries department. Rajesh Pandey, Principal Secretary, MSME and Textiles department will hold the additional charge of the Public Health Engineering department. Rajesh Kumar Sinha who was Secretary, Tribal Development department, will take over as Secretary, Transport department.

Santanu Basu, chairman and managing director of WBSEDCL will hold the additional charge of the Information and Cultural Affairs department. Sumit Gupta, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, will hold the additional charge of Executive Director of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation.