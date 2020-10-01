Alapan Bandyopadhyay takes charge as CS

Kolkata/Siliguri: Alapan Bandyopadhyay on Wednesday took over the charge of the state Chief Secretary from Rajiva Sinha at Nabanna.



Sinha, who retired on Wednesday after serving in different posts for the past 34 years, will continue to serve the state as the Chairman of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC).

Bandyopadhyay has functioned as the District Magistrate of Howrah and North 24-Parganas and was also the Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. He was the state Home Secretary before taking up the charge as the state's Chief Secretary. He stood second from Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission in Madhyamik and a former student of Presidency College. He got first class first in Political Science in MA from Calcutta University had joined 'AnandabazarPatrika' as a reporter in the 1980s and penned several books including

Prasanga Gorkhaland and Amlar Mon.

Before handing over of the charges at Nabanna, both Sinha and Bandyopadhyay attended Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's review meeting of north Bengal districts at Uttar Kanya in Siliguri. It was Sinha's last review meeting as the state's Chief Secretary.

Before the closing of the review meeting, Chief Minister said: "I congratulate Rajiva for working so well specially at the critical time of Covid pandemic. Your service to the state is incomparable."

Banerjee handed over a certificate of appreciation to Sinha in which the the cabinet on September 24 had unanimously expressed its deep appreciation for the dedicated public service rendered by Sinha towards the state and its people. His role and able leadership during critical time of Covid pandemic and super cyclone Amphan were highly appreciated.

Everyone present at the auditorium at Uttar Kanya gave him a standing ovation for his unparallel service to

Bengal.

Banerjee subsequently said: "I personally feel that there is nothing called retirement. It is just a new beginning as he will work as Chairman WBIDC from tomorrow itself."

Both Sinha and Bandyopadhyay took flight from Bagdogra and reached Kolkata on Wednesday evening where the Sinha handed over the charge to Bandyopadhyay at Nabanna. The new Home Secretary HK Dwivedi was also present at Nabanna.

After giving the charge to Bandyopadhyay, Sinha said he always worked out of affection and love for the job he used to do.

In a lighter tone he said that, however, his chair cannot be taken away by anyone as the chair he uses has already been sent to his new office at WBIDC.

He had been using the same chair since he was the MSME secretary.