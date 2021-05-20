Alapan Bandyopadhyay made head of Covid task force in Kolkata

Kolkata: Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay has been made the head of the Covid Task Force in Kolkata. The state government had formed a Covid task force separately for Kolkata to curb the number of infections in the city.



It was noticed that most of the Covid cases were from Kolkata and North 24-Parganas. In such a situation, the state government has taken the decision to make Bandyopadhyay head of the task force in the city. He will be supervising the preparedness to combat Covid in Kolkata.