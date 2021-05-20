Alapan Bandyopadhyay made head of Covid task force in Kolkata
Kolkata: Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay has been made the head of the Covid Task Force in Kolkata. The state government had formed a Covid task force separately for Kolkata to curb the number of infections in the city.
It was noticed that most of the Covid cases were from Kolkata and North 24-Parganas. In such a situation, the state government has taken the decision to make Bandyopadhyay head of the task force in the city. He will be supervising the preparedness to combat Covid in Kolkata.
Next Story