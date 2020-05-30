Alapan Bandyopadhyay holds review meet with district administrative officials

Kolkata: State home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on Friday held a meeting with the district administrative officials of North 24-Parganas at the Circuit House in Barasat to assess the post cyclone Amphan situation in various affected areas of the district.



The district administrative officials had given a detailed account of the situation at the affected parts if the district to the Home secretary. On Thursday, Bandyopadhyay visited various affected areas of Basirhat and took a stock of the situation.

During the meeting on Friday, a number of issues have been discussed relating to the damage at Barasat township areas and Barrackpore.

District magistrate of North 24-Parganas Chaitali Chakraborty said: "Electricity is normal at Barrackpore sub-division barring few pockets where the power supply is yet to be restored. The situation at the district headquarter Barasat is absolutely normal. In some area of Gobardanga, electricity problem is still persisting. Various teams have been formed to expedite the relief operations in the rural areas which had been damaged by the cyclone. We are carrying out an overall assessment about the damages due to the cyclone."

Home secretary will conduct a similar meeting on Saturday to assess the situation at Bongaon sub-division. The district administrative officials submitted reports to the home secretary giving the details as to how the steps have been taken to bring back normalcy. The district administration will submit a report to the government on the basis of its assessment.

The district Karmadhyaksha Narayan Goswami said that a number of administrative meetings had taklen place at the affected areas after the cyclone Amphan struck the areas. In most of the parts of Hingalgunj, Sandeshkhali, Meenakha the embankments have been repaired. In few areas the damaged portions are yet to be reconstructed. Some villages are still flooded. Electricity has been restored at various blocks of Basirhat where some parts are still to be illuminated.