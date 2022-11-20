Akhil Giri apologises again for comments on President

Kolkata: Akhil Giri, the TMC MLA who came under the storm after making derogatory remarks against the President of India sought apology for the second time on Saturday.

He said that he is ashamed after Chief Minister apologised for his objectionable remarks.

"Our supreme leader has sought an apology for my mistake. I am ashamed...," he said. Giri on November 11, had issued an 'apology' for his remark.

He had said: "I respect the Indian constitution. I am loyal to it; I have complete faith in it. I also have deepest respect for the chair of the President, who is the head of the constitution. Over the past few days and months, I have been subjected to ridicule, humiliation and abuse by the Bengal opposition leader and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. I am old and I was angry. Whatever I said was said in anger in its response, which was a momentary lapse of judgement."