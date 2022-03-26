AJC Bose College bars entry of students wearing torn clothing

Kolkata: The principal of Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College brought out a notice restricting entry of students/staff into the college premises with torn dresses/artificially torn dresses specially torn pants. The notification has further stated that force TC (transfer certificate) will be issued to students wearing such indecent dresses.



"We have come across that a section of students (2 to 3 per cent) has been wearing dresses particularly jeans that looks very indecent and does not go with the ambience of an educational institution. I feel, there should be a minimum decency of dress as college is not a stage for any fashion show. I am hopeful that the students will co-operate," Purnachandra Maity, Principal of the college said.

The direction from the Principal has evoked mixed reactions from the students. While some students consider it as a fashion now a days to wear such jeans and consider it as nothing vulgar, another section feels that they should accept the Principal's notice without any objection.