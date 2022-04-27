Ajanta Biswas, daughter of Anil Biswas, quits CPI(M)

kolkata: Professor Ajanta Biswas, daughter of Anil Biswas, former state secretary of CPI(M) and politburo member quit the CPI(M) as she did not renew her primary party membership.



She teaches History at Rabindra Bharati University. The last date of renewal of party membership was March 31. With the non-renewal of membership her relation with CPI(M) spanning over more than two decades comes to an end. Biswas along with Suchetana Bhattacharya, daughter of Biddhadeb Bhattacharya were leaders of SFI in Presidency College.

They were instrumental in winning the student's union election in Presidency College. Later, Saptarshi Deb, son of Gautam Deb and Hiya Mukhopadhyay, daughter of Manab Mukhopadhyay also became SFI leaders.

Ajanta's relation with CPI(M) got strained after she wrote an article on the women political leaders in Bengal across political colour in Jago Bangla, a Trinamool Congress' daily.

In her article she had praised the popularity of Mamata Banerjee and the various pro-people initiatives taken by her.

CPI(M) state committee had suspended her from the party for six months and reprimanded her for writing the article.

Biswas called her decision "personal" and refused to comment further.