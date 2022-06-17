AIWC member tenders apology for remark on Gorkha community

DARJEELING: Widespread protests from the Gorkha community resulted in All India Women Conference (AIWC) executive member and head of events Chandra Prabha Pandey tendering an apology for her remark labeling Nepali as a "non-Indian language." Artists from Kalimpong had sent in a patriotic song in Nepali in response to Pandey's call for contributions for an event to be organized coinciding with "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav." To this Pandey, had stated that performances in non-Indian languages cannot be showcased.When the AIWC Secretary of the Kalimpong chapter had intervened, Pandey stated: "They cannot send a song sung in Nepali language as it is not a language from India." This triggered widespread protest from the Gorkha community throughout the country as Nepali is a language recognized in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. Organisations also posted copies of the 8th Schedule to AIWC and to Pandey. In Darjeeling all political parties, organizations and individuals protested against the remark. A complaint was lodged at the Darjeeling Sadar Police station by Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha leader Keshav Raj Pokhrel. The AIWC, in a letter signed jointly by President Sheela Kakde and Secretary General Kuljit Kaur stated that the remarks made by Pandey were not authorized by any authority nor approved by the organization. The AIWC further stated that an emergent meeting had been called and that the "irresponsible member shall be shorn of all responsibilities assigned to her." Later, Pandey tendered an unconditional apology.