Aishe Ghosh urges students to unite against 'fascism of RSS & BJP'

Kolkata: Aishe Ghosh, president of JNU Students' Union urged the students to unite against the fascism of RSS and BJP to thwart their heinous attempt to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).



She was scheduled to address the students of Calcutta University on Thursday afternoon. The university authorities closed the gates and did not allow outsiders to hold the meeting inside the campus.

Later, a makeshift podium was set up outside the CU campus on College Street from where she addressed the gathering.

Ghosh said everywhere the BJP was trying to stifle the voices of democracy and anyone opposing them are threatened.

"Time has come when we should all get united to resist BJP's attempt to divide the society in the name of CAA and NRC," she said, adding: "If we continue to resist them they will find out newer methods to suppress our movements, but will have to raise our voice to save our country and society. We will have to wage a war to free our country from dogmatism, bigotry and narrow hate politics."