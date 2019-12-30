Airport to get in-line baggage screening system

Kolkata: The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in the city will soon be equipped with in-line baggage screening system.

After the system gets operational, passengers will not have to wait in the queue to scan their luggage in the X-ray machines.

According to the Airport Director of NSCBI Airport, Kaushik Bhattacharjee, few months ago the in-line baggage screening system was started as experimental basis. But due to some technical issues, it could not be started. Later some hardware and software upgrades were done following which it is functioning normally.

"The agency which was engaged to look after the installation of the system has already given green signal to start operation. Now a report will be given to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to get the final permission. This procedure may take few weeks. The system is expected to commence from February," said Bhattacharjee.

It may be mentioned that in the in-line baggage screening system work will be done faster than the present system. If any baggage has something objectionable material inside, then system would reject it. Later physical check will be done. After the check, the baggage will automatically go to the concerned airline's baggage handling staff.