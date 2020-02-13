Airport Authorities deny reports of 3 testing positive for Coronavirus

Kolkata: Three passengers who had arrived at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport were taken to the Beliaghata ID Hospital as they had complained of suspected symptoms of Coronavirus.



Meanwhile, the Airport authorities on Thursday issued a press statement denying a report by some media that Coronavirus positive cases were detected at the airport.

The statement says that "the media report mentioning Coronavirus positive case detected was totally wrong and baseless. Three passengers travelling through Kolkata Airport were referred to Beliaghata ID Hospital as suspect cases."

It may also be mentioned here that state Health department has taken up several initiatives in the wake of novel Coronavirus scare in the state. The department has instructed various state-run hospitals including the Beliaghata ID Hospital to open an isolation ward. According to the health department, none have been found to be affected with the virus so far in the state.

According to the Airport authorities till date 21,792 passengers have been screened at the Airport and none of them has been tested positive.

It may be mentioned here that following the instruction of the Civil Aviation Ministry, the airport authorities have started screening of the passengers who are arriving in the city from China. A health camp has also been set up to examine the health condition of the people coming to the city from the affected regions.