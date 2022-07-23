AirAsia India announces recruitment drive
Kolkata: AirAsia India announced a recruitment drive for cabin crew in Kolkata on Friday. The recruitment drive will take place at a star hotel in New Town on Sunday. It is open to candidates with a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Pre-University Course (PUC) certification (10+2) from a recognised Board or university with a good command of written and spoken languages, English & Hindi, and holding a valid-Indian passport. Female candidates are required to meet the prescribed height and body mass index (BMI) criteria. The airline has invited registrations on airasia.co.in/jointhecrew, through its social media handles.
