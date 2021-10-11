Air India to serve Bengali cuisine on Puja days

kolkata: This Durga Puja, passengers of Air India will be able to relish Bengali cuisine during their journey.

The national carrier, Air India, will let fliers take-off on a culinary expedition of the traditional Bengali cuisine from Saptami to Nabami.

The initiative will be a relief to the frequent fliers, who often miss the sumptuous Bengali meals during the festive season.

The handpicked choice on offer during these three days include sona mug dal, murgir kalia, alu phulokopir kosha, chhanar dalna, chhanar paayesh, jhinge aalu posto, basanti polao, radhaballavi, misti doi, rajbhog, chhanar paayesh, mangsher rezala, khejur aamsotter chutney and chanar jilipi for major meals.

Besides mangsher cutlet, chanar cutlet, mangsher or paneer kathi roll, narkel diye ghoogni, tekona porota, phoolkopir singara, sitabhog, mihidana, bonde will be available for break-fast or hi-tea.

These are a few of the lip-smacking Bengali dishes that will be served to the passengers to celebrate the Puja.

If you are a connoisseur of authentic Bengali cuisine, you don't have a choice but take to the skies with Air India- as it extends the Puja fervor and flavour to its passengers flying from Kolkata on some of its flights where meals are served based on duration of flight time.