Air India operates flights to London from city airport

KOLKATA: The Air India has operated a flight to London on Sunday and will operate another one on August 27 from Kolkata Airport. Sources said the flights are being operated as part of the Vande Bharat mission. However, resumption of International flights has not been announced yet. Sources informed that the flights are being operated for students and other people who need to travel to London for business and job purposes. But to avail the service, passengers will have to follow conditions and Covid protocols. No such flights are scheduled after August 27 so far. Earlier on the instruction of the Centre, Air India operated several flights under Vande Bharat mission.

