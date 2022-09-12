Air Force carries out medical evacuation of BSF jawan from Krishnanagar to city

KOLKATA: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday late night carried out an emergency medical evacuation of a critically injured BSF jawan from Krishnanagar in Nadia to Kolkata in air ambulance.



According to sources, Constable Shabir Ahmad Wani of 141 Battalion of BSF had sustained critical injuries while carrying out an operational task.

Initially, he was given first aid but his condition deteriorated and so IAF was requested to airlift the patient to Kolkata.

157 Helicopter Unit of the IAF immediately launched a Mi-17 V5 in air ambulance configuration late at night, with a qualified medical team onboard and the constable was airlifted to the city. "The mission was challenging as the rescue operation was to be conducted from an unfamiliar helipad by night. However, the experienced crew accomplished the mission on aided vision, and handed over the patient safely to the medical team at Kolkata airport after midnight," a spokesperson said.