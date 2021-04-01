AIMIM's second list likely on April 2

Kolkata: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to release the second candidate list on April 2.



On March 27, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi conducted a rally in Murshidad and announced the names of his party's candidates from two

constituencies.

Noore Mehboob Alam will contest the election from Sagardighi. Asadul Sheikh will contest the election from Jalangi. According to sources, AIMIM has decided to field 13 candidates for the Bengal Assembly Election 2021. Four from Murshidabad

district.

AIMIM is contesting election for the first time in

Bengal. In January, AIMIM supremo Owaisi had visited popular religious site Furfura Sharif in Bengal's Hooghly district and held discussions with influential cleric Abbas Siddiqui, who had floated a new political party named Indian Secular Front (ISF) to contest the upcoming assembly election in Bengal.

"All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen will field more candidates for the Bengal Assembly Election 2021. Once everything is finalised, Mr Oswaisi is expected to release the second list soon," said Imran Solanki, state active member of

AIMIM.