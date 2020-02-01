AIMIM will not join protest at Park Circus

Kolkata: Muslim political outfit All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi has no intention to attend the ongoing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest at Park Circus Maidan.



"At present we do not have any instructions of joining CAA protest continuing at Park Circus Maidan. On February 4, we were scheduled to go Hyderabad to meet the Imran Solanki, senior leader of AIMIM. We have cancelled it because he in Delhi for the Budget session. Next week we will meet him and other seniors and tell you whether we will join the CAA protest or not," said Salim of AIMIM. He reiterated that last month his part was orgainse a programme in Kolkata.

"We were scheduled to conduct a programme on December 18 in Kolkata. I was arrested on December 17. I was in Jail for one month on fake charges. Along with me, other AMIM leaders were also arrested," Salim pointed out. The sit-in agitation by 60 Muslim women at the Park Circus Maidan, christened as 'Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh', entered its 26th day on Friday.