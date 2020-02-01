AIMIM will not join protest at Park Circus
Kolkata: Muslim political outfit All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi has no intention to attend the ongoing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest at Park Circus Maidan.
"At present we do not have any instructions of joining CAA protest continuing at Park Circus Maidan. On February 4, we were scheduled to go Hyderabad to meet the Imran Solanki, senior leader of AIMIM. We have cancelled it because he in Delhi for the Budget session. Next week we will meet him and other seniors and tell you whether we will join the CAA protest or not," said Salim of AIMIM. He reiterated that last month his part was orgainse a programme in Kolkata.
"We were scheduled to conduct a programme on December 18 in Kolkata. I was arrested on December 17. I was in Jail for one month on fake charges. Along with me, other AMIM leaders were also arrested," Salim pointed out. The sit-in agitation by 60 Muslim women at the Park Circus Maidan, christened as 'Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh', entered its 26th day on Friday.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Ambush on public institutions, says Mamata1 Feb 2020 5:59 PM GMT
Budget promises better returns1 Feb 2020 5:58 PM GMT
Govt to take LIC public, sell part of its holding1 Feb 2020 5:57 PM GMT
Gunman opens fire in Shaheen Bagh, held1 Feb 2020 5:56 PM GMT
Budget 2020 does not address unemployment, slowing growth1 Feb 2020 5:56 PM GMT