AIMIM list likely to be out on March 27

KOLKATA: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi is all set to announce its candidate list for the Bengal Assembly election on March 27.



On March 27, Owaisi will conduct a rally in Sagardighi, Murshidabad, said Imran Solanki, an active member of AIMIM.

Earlier, AIMIM supremo was scheduled to start his party's election campaign in Bengal on February 25.

He was also scheduled to address a public meeting at Metiabruz Pink Square on February 25.

However, the police didn't give permission to conduct the public meeting. The Hyderabad-based party, AIMIM, is contesting election for the first time in Bengal.