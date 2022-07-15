Ailing woman gets Swasthya Sathi card in 30 minutes in Asansol
KOLKATA: In a major relief, the family members of an ailing woman received Swasthya Sathi card within half an hour following the intervention of local MLA and BDO. The incident took place in Asansol's Barabani.
A Swasthya Sathi card was prepared and issued to the patient's family from the Barabani BDO office in just 24 minutes as the family had no such card and the woman was requiring emergency treatment. The patient, Malati Patra (65), a resident of Barabani block has been suffering from various age related ailments. The family members contacted the local BDO office. A 'Duare Sarkar' camp was going on at the local BDO office. The local BDO, Soumitra Pratim Pradhan and MLA Bidhan Upadhaya took initiatives, prepared a Swasthya Sathi card on urgent basis and handed it over to the family. It took around 24 minutes to complete the whole process. Local sources said that the family had a Swasthya Sathi card but they could not avail the facilities of the card as there were some technical flaws in the card. As the local administration came to know about the incident and felt the need for a card for the family, it acted promptly. "My mother required hospital admission but we had an invalid card. As we drew the attention of the local MLA, he came forward and extended all sorts of assistance. The BDO made all the arrangements to ensure that the card is handed over within less than an hour," patient's son, Tirthankar.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Kerala reports India's 1st monkeypox case; Centre rushes high-level...14 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
I don't differentiate between North, South or West Bengal: Mamata14 July 2022 8:06 PM GMT
Covid-19: States, UTs asked to hold special vaccination camps14 July 2022 8:04 PM GMT
Prez Rajapaksa flees to Singapore, sends resignation through email14 July 2022 8:02 PM GMT
WPI inflation eases to 3-month low14 July 2022 8:01 PM GMT