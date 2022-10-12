AIIMS recruitment scam: BJP MLA Niladri Dana quizzed for about 7 hrs

KOLKATA: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) interrogated BJP MLA of Bankura, Niladri Sekhar Dana, in connection with the alleged recruitment scam of Kalyani AIIMS on Tuesday at Bhabani Bhaban.



Niladri was interrogated for about seven hours. He was released in the evening. Sources informed that CID may summon the MLA again.

Earlier, the CID sleuths had questioned his daughter Maitri Dana. But, Niladri did not appear before the investigating officials despite being summoned multiple times. It had been alleged that Maitri was appointed in Kalyani AIIMS illegally using the influence of her father.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint lodged by job aspirant, Sariful Islam, on May 20 at Kalyani Police Station, naming Union minister of state for Education Subhas Sarkar, MP Jagannath Sarkar, MLA of Chakdah, Bankim Chandra Ghosh, MLA of Bankura, Niladri Sekhar Dana and four others. After taking over the investigation, CID had questioned Maitri multiple times.

Recently, a PIL was filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking a probe by any central agency as AIIMS is controlled by the Centre. However, the petition was rejected following which Niladri was summoned on Monday afternoon, asking him to appear on Tuesday.