AIIMS Kalyani to hire 26 senior Resident Docs

KOLKATA: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is going to recruit 26 senior Resident Doctors on contract basis to further boost up infrastructure at the prestigious institution.



AIIMS Kalyani will hold interviews from May 27 to 29 for the selection of candidates. Those who will apply for the post must have a postgraduate medical degree like MD/MS/DNB from a recognized university.

The institution will finally publish a shortlist of successful candidates after conducting the interview. A resident doctor on contact service would be given a salary of around Rs 79,000 per month. As per the notification, the age of the applicants must not exceed 45 years. The candidates who are in the reserve category will have some relaxation on age limit.

Earlier, Millennium Post on April 5 had reported how lack of basic infrastructure at AIIMS Kalyani, even two years after it started operation, had been compelling patients to return untreated.

AIIMS, Kalyani was approved under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) by the Union Cabinet on October 7 in 2015 amid much fanfare but the Centre failed to provide adequate infrastructure to the institution.

There had been instances where people from different parts of Nadia and other adjoining districts had to return untreated from the premier institution due to a lack of infrastructure.

The institution has not been able to properly operate Indoor patient departments (IPDs) for not having enough manpower. The institution requires more faculties to run all the departments properly.

The AIIMS authorities urged the Centre to sanction the posts of Resident Doctors immediately.

Only eight OPDs have been made functional. Even, they cannot perform to their full capacity due to lack of faculty.

After getting clearance from the Centre, the institution is now set to hire new Resident Doctors. It was learnt that there are two vacant posts each at Biochemistry, Microbiology and Pathology/Lab science departments.

Pharmacology has one post vacant while General Medicine has three vacant posts, Pediatrics two and anesthesiology three.

Ophthalmology has two vacant posts, Obstetrics and Gynecology has only one vacant post, Orthopedics one, General Surgery two, Radio-Diagnosis two, Radiotherapy one and Pulmonary Medicine one.