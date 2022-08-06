AIIMS Kalyani hiring scam: HC seeks status report of CID investigation

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court (HC) on Friday sought a report from the state government about the progress of the CID probe in connection with the alleged recruitment scam in the Kalyani AIIMS.



On Thursday, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Division Bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj seeking CBI probe into the alleged scam.

On Friday, High Court sought a report from the state government about the progress of the ongoing CID investigation. The hearing of the PIL will take place on August 16 by which the report must be submitted.

It may be mentioned that CID had already interrogated daughter in law of the Chakdah BJP MLA Bankim Chandra Ghosh and Bankura BJP MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana's daughter. It is alleged that Ghosh's daughter in law and Dana's daughter were recruited illegally.

An FIR was filed based on the complaint lodged by job aspirant Sariful Islam on May 20 at the Kalyani Police Station naming Union minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, MP Jagannath Sarkar along with Ghosh, Dana and four others. Police registered an FIR on charges under Section 420 (Cheating), 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust), 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to sources, the complainant alleged that the BJP leaders misused their position to arrange jobs for people close to them at Kalyani AIIMS.