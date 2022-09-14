AIIMS job scam: HC rejects plea for CBI investigation

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected the plea of allowing a CBI probe in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani, recruitment corruption case.



The case was being heard by the Division Bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

It was also informed that the investigation of the case is in the hands of the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

This judgment was on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed with the Calcutta HC demanding the case to be handed over to the CBI.

The case involves allegations of illegal recruitment in the institution.

Allegations were levelled against Bankura BJP MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana.

It was alleged that the misused his power to get his daughter appointed in Kalyani AIIMS.

It has been reported that a Public Interest Litigation related to recruitment stated that his daughter got the job as a data entry operator without

participating in the recruitment process.