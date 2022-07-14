AIIMS hiring scam: CID visits BJP MLA's house
KOLKATA: Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials on Wednesday went to the house BJP MLA, Bankim Ghosh in connection with the AIIMS recruitment scam case.
It was alleged that Bankim had influenced the AIIMS authority to recruit his daughter-in-law Anusua Ghosh.
MLA Bankura had also allegedly done the same thing to arrange job for his daughter.
A resident of Murshidabad had lodged a complaint in this regard following which CID took over the investigation. Manusia and Dana's daughter were summoned by the CID for interrogation which they had skipped.
Following that, on Wednesday a four-member CID team went to Bankim's house.
But none of them were at home. CID officers waited for a few hours and left.
Earlier, an FIR was filed based on the complaint lodged by job aspirant Sariful Islam on May 20 at the Kalyani Police Station naming Union minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, MP Jagannath Sarkar, MLA of Chakdah, Bankim Chandra Ghosh, MLA of Bankura, Niladri Sekhar Dana and four others.
Police registered an FIR on charges under Section 420 (Cheating), 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust), 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
According to sources, the complainant alleged that the BJP leaders misused their position to arrange jobs for people close to them at Kalyani AIIMS.
The Director of AIIMS Kalyani, Ramji Singh is one of the accused persons in the FIR filed in the case.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Garage owner held for mowing down man with client's car13 July 2022 8:39 PM GMT
Couple arrested from IGIA with 45 handguns13 July 2022 8:38 PM GMT
Light rain in morning, high humidity during day in city13 July 2022 8:37 PM GMT
Delhi riots: High Court allows pleas to implead leaders in proceedings ...13 July 2022 8:37 PM GMT
DTC will not provide buses to schools in Delhi from new academic...13 July 2022 8:37 PM GMT