Aids, appliances for differently-abled
Darjeeling: In a first of its kind programme in Darjeeling, aids and appliances were given to differently-abled persons. The programme was jointly organised by the District Legal Services Authority, Darjeeling; General Insurance of India and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India.
"These aids and appliances will help the differently abled persons. It is our sincere endeavour to make their lives better. Different departments and organisations including the district administration, police, judiciary, social welfare, child protection extended their support to make this first time event in Darjeeling a success," said Jayati Das, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Darjeeling. Wheelchairs, crutches, hearing aid, smart cane, blind stick, multi-sensory inclusive educational kit for specially-challenged children were distributed.
"Altogether 322 appliances and aids were distributed among 166 beneficiaries from the programme held at the Capitol Hall, Darjeeling on Monday" stated Sanjiv Kumar Hajoary of the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India.
The screening of the beneficiaries had taken place in the month of September at the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital in Darjeeling. "We are planning to make this an annual event in Darjeeling and will further upgrade it" added Das.
The beneficiary list consisted of a majority from the weaker economic bracket of society. "I have been short of hearing since long but could not afford a hearing aid. I received one today. I extend my gratitude to the organisers" stated 88 year old Laxman Bhujel from Neji, Bijanbari.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'Those who damaged public property should introspect'25 Dec 2019 6:11 PM GMT
J'khand Guv invited Hemant Soren to form govt: JMM25 Dec 2019 6:10 PM GMT
Ex-gratia withdrawn from Mangaluru police firing victims25 Dec 2019 6:10 PM GMT
Over 300 served notice for damaging public property25 Dec 2019 6:09 PM GMT
Tendulkar's security cover downgraded, Aaditya Thackeray's...25 Dec 2019 6:08 PM GMT