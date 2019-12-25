Aids, appliances for differently-abled

Darjeeling: In a first of its kind programme in Darjeeling, aids and appliances were given to differently-abled persons. The programme was jointly organised by the District Legal Services Authority, Darjeeling; General Insurance of India and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India.



"These aids and appliances will help the differently abled persons. It is our sincere endeavour to make their lives better. Different departments and organisations including the district administration, police, judiciary, social welfare, child protection extended their support to make this first time event in Darjeeling a success," said Jayati Das, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Darjeeling. Wheelchairs, crutches, hearing aid, smart cane, blind stick, multi-sensory inclusive educational kit for specially-challenged children were distributed.

"Altogether 322 appliances and aids were distributed among 166 beneficiaries from the programme held at the Capitol Hall, Darjeeling on Monday" stated Sanjiv Kumar Hajoary of the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India.

The screening of the beneficiaries had taken place in the month of September at the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital in Darjeeling. "We are planning to make this an annual event in Darjeeling and will further upgrade it" added Das.

The beneficiary list consisted of a majority from the weaker economic bracket of society. "I have been short of hearing since long but could not afford a hearing aid. I received one today. I extend my gratitude to the organisers" stated 88 year old Laxman Bhujel from Neji, Bijanbari.